Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 136,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,439 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 6.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 10,033 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning in the first quarter valued at $893,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Corning by 5.3% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 350,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,240,000 after buying an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Corning by 16.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 251,578 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after buying an additional 34,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

NYSE GLW opened at $38.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.83. The firm has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $319,566.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,240.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $306,628.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,628.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,488 shares of company stock valued at $3,926,785. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

