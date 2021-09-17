Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 7,951 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,951 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 71,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,153 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after acquiring an additional 42,830 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWP opened at $117.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.17 and a 200 day moving average of $109.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.71 and a fifty-two week high of $119.63.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

