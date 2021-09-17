NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,042 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,564 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.16% of NXP Semiconductors worth $88,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,126,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,052,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,472 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,097 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $897,392,000 after purchasing an additional 718,833 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $816,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,655 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,848,720 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $791,758,000 after purchasing an additional 260,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,705,061 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $745,984,000 after purchasing an additional 154,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $28,658,992.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,810,540.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total value of $1,040,668.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,692.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,305 shares of company stock valued at $40,748,841 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $213.03 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $117.25 and a 1-year high of $228.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.72.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.19%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.31.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

