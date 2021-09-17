U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,616,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,035 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $92,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $57.10 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $62.47. The company has a market cap of $84.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 54.90%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.37.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

