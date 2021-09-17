Insider Buying: Quickstep Holdings Limited (ASX:QHL) Insider Purchases 226,800 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2021

Quickstep Holdings Limited (ASX:QHL) insider Elisabeth Mannes purchased 226,800 shares of Quickstep stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,206.00 ($7,290.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.71.

Quickstep Company Profile

Quickstep Holdings Limited manufactures advanced composites for the aerospace, defense, automotive, and other advanced sectors in Australia, the United States, and internationally. It produces aerospace-grade advanced composites .Quickstep Holdings Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Bankstown, Australia.

