FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Major Shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc Sells 621 Shares of Stock

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $15,636.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of FG Financial Group stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.68. FG Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FG Financial Group by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of FG Financial Group by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FG Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FG Financial Group by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of FG Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

FG Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of personal property insurance in coastal markets including those in Louisiana, Texas and Florida. It offers homeowners, manufactured home and dwelling fire. The company was founded on October 2, 2012 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

