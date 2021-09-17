Insider Buying: BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Director Acquires 1,750 Shares of Stock

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Director James G. Rizzo acquired 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.52 per share, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BCBP stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average is $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $245.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.62. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $16.15.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.60 million. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 23.98%. Research analysts anticipate that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This is an increase from BCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCBP. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

