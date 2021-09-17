Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $48,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
QLYS opened at $119.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.63 and a beta of 0.61. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.65 and a 52 week high of $148.84.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 66,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 35,983 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 12,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 199,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.
About Qualys
Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?
Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.