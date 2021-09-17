Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $48,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

QLYS opened at $119.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.63 and a beta of 0.61. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.65 and a 52 week high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QLYS. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 66,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 35,983 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 12,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 199,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

