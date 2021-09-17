Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) CTO Peter Silvio Sells 900 Shares of Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) CTO Peter Silvio sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $101,817.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

SSTK stock opened at $117.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.75. Shutterstock, Inc. has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $118.38.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.58%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 130,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,941,000 after purchasing an additional 11,471 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 93,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after purchasing an additional 38,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the second quarter worth $1,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

