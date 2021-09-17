InvestSMART Group Limited (ASX:INV) Insider Peter Hodge Purchases 206,424 Shares

InvestSMART Group Limited (ASX:INV) insider Peter Hodge purchased 206,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.30 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$61,927.20 ($44,233.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.08.

About InvestSMART Group

InvestSMART Group Limited provides financial services and products under general advice to retail investors in Australia. It primarily offers wealth and funds management, and personal insurance services. The company was formerly known as Australasian Wealth Investments Limited and changed its name to InvestSMART Group Limited in May 2016.

