InvestSMART Group Limited (ASX:INV) Insider Peter Hodge Purchases 206,424 Shares

InvestSMART Group Limited (ASX:INV) insider Peter Hodge purchased 206,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.30 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$61,927.20 ($44,233.71).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.08.
About InvestSMART Group
Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for InvestSMART Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvestSMART Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.