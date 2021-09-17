Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CFO Douglas Robinson Sells 2,791 Shares

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $123,278.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Douglas Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $110,724.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $44.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $52.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.81, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.37.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,817,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,137,000 after acquiring an additional 488,250 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,039,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,280,000 after acquiring an additional 749,798 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Verint Systems by 19.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,817,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000,000 after buying an additional 461,671 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 10.0% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,540,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,502,000 after purchasing an additional 230,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 3.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,376,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,119,000 after purchasing an additional 78,878 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on VRNT shares. Cowen started coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, September 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

