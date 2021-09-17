Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer Sells 15,000 Shares

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of Ontrak stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $158,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of OTRK opened at $10.74 on Friday. Ontrak, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $205.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.93.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 16.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OTRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen downgraded Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley cut Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTRK. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ontrak during the second quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ontrak by 98.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ontrak in the second quarter valued at $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 89.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ontrak during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 30.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

