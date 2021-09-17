Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) CEO Laura Alber Sells 15,000 Shares

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.12, for a total value of $2,671,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,705,116.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Laura Alber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total value of $2,463,900.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $2,460,600.00.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $188.29 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.25 and a fifty-two week high of $204.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.65.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.11%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.18.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

