McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Insider Venkat Bhamidipati Sells 29,630 Shares of Stock

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) insider Venkat Bhamidipati sold 29,630 shares of McAfee stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $643,267.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MCFE stock opened at $21.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion and a PE ratio of -64.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.57. McAfee Corp. has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $32.83.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. McAfee’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McAfee Corp. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. McAfee’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCFE. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in McAfee by 64,071.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,339,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McAfee by 76.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,159,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,809 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee during the first quarter worth $26,387,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of McAfee by 34.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,901,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,257 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of McAfee by 36.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,253,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,146,000 after acquiring an additional 597,920 shares during the period. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on McAfee in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McAfee currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.54.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

