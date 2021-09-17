Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Ned D. Segal Sells 5,000 Shares

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total value of $299,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ned D. Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twitter alerts:

On Tuesday, August 10th, Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $470,050.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $486,570.00.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $62.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.83 and its 200 day moving average is $64.05.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,907,042 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $131,224,000 after buying an additional 53,817 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 1,339.5% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 10.0% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the second quarter valued at approximately $861,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TWTR shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Vertical Research upgraded Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.