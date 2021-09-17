Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Ned D. Segal Sells 5,000 Shares

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total value of $299,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Ned D. Segal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 10th, Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $470,050.00.
- On Tuesday, July 13th, Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $486,570.00.
Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $62.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.83 and its 200 day moving average is $64.05.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,907,042 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $131,224,000 after buying an additional 53,817 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 1,339.5% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 10.0% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the second quarter valued at approximately $861,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TWTR shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Vertical Research upgraded Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.80.
Twitter Company Profile
Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.
