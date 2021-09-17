BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) PT Lowered to $66.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays from $72.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BIGC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BigCommerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

BigCommerce stock opened at $57.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -87.53. BigCommerce has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $109.15.

In other BigCommerce news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $650,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 89,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,790,035.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $669,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 272,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,714,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 679,483 shares of company stock valued at $45,649,058 over the last three months. 31.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 20.5% in the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,124,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 5,761.1% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,443,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,102 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 48.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,837,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,221 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 19.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,305,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,610,000 after purchasing an additional 541,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 86.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,658,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,922 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

