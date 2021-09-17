Morgan Stanley Upgrades EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) to “Overweight”

EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of EVRAZ stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. EVRAZ has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $10.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average of $8.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.78.

Get EVRAZ alerts:

EVRAZ Company Profile

EVRAZ Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of steel, vanadium, and coal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Steel North America, Coal, and Other Operations. The Steel segment offers steel and related products; vanadium products; extraction of vanadium ore; and iron ore mining.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for EVRAZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVRAZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.