Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 691,487 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,420 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of Manhattan Associates worth $100,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 267.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MANH stock opened at $159.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.78. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.74 and a 1-year high of $167.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 103.69 and a beta of 1.98.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $166.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet raised Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.71.

In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,520,282.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,886,144.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

