Cibc World Markets Corp Buys Shares of 42,000 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 42,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $80.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.09 and a 200-day moving average of $83.66. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $74.32 and a one year high of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.95%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAH. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $539,069.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $3,802,877.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

