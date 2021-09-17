Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 4,385 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,385 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total transaction of $169,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $349.66 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $379.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $362.27 and its 200 day moving average is $352.77. The company has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.10.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

