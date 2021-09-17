Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock Holdings Increased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,017 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $21,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,064,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,260 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 16.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,661,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,166 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,122,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,766,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,721,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,833,000 after acquiring an additional 779,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MNST has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.53.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $95.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.44. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $75.45 and a 12-month high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

