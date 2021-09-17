BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $63,000 Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 15.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 555 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Thor Industries by 22.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,657,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $627,568,000 after purchasing an additional 868,264 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,196,000 after acquiring an additional 308,241 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,072,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,521,000 after acquiring an additional 239,151 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,659,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $627,780,000 after acquiring an additional 170,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 460,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,046,000 after acquiring an additional 88,214 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE THO opened at $110.03 on Friday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.64 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on THO shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.56.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

