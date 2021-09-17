BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 48.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 87.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,339,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $703,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,638 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 903,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,831,000 after buying an additional 593,304 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,379,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,819,883,000 after buying an additional 554,314 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 981.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 502,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,896,000 after buying an additional 455,972 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,504,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,082,000 after acquiring an additional 397,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEAM. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.67.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $403.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a PE ratio of -144.25, a P/E/G ratio of 66.50 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $164.16 and a 52 week high of $404.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $328.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.65.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. Analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

