Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Increases Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 4.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 11.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 9.5% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.40.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $120.77 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.76 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

