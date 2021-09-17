BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Invests $26,000 in Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Focus Trust in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Focus Trust during the first quarter worth about $190,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 182.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 96,186 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 24.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 41,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUND opened at $8.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.28. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $9.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1669 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

In other news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George purchased 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.46 per share, for a total transaction of $85,446.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sprott Focus Trust

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

