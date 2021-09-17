Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires Shares of 17,190 HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUYA. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Sycale Advisors NY LLC boosted its position in HUYA by 6.8% during the second quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 94,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HUYA by 2.5% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 893,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 519.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of HUYA by 22.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUYA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HUYA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

HUYA opened at $9.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.72. HUYA Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $36.33.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.80. HUYA had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

