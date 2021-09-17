Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Makes New $113,000 Investment in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ICLK. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter worth about $366,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,828,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter worth $334,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,089,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,826,000 after buying an additional 57,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICLK opened at $5.00 on Friday. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84. The company has a market capitalization of $471.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.46 and a beta of 0.46.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

