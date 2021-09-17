Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Purchases New Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sanofi by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,098,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,766,000 after buying an additional 1,348,956 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,384,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,865,000 after buying an additional 1,376,204 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,052,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,994,000 after acquiring an additional 28,223 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Sanofi by 4.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,416,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,519,000 after acquiring an additional 100,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 68.2% during the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,531,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,665,000 after purchasing an additional 620,942 shares during the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

SNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $48.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.21. The company has a market cap of $121.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $54.26.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.