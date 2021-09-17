Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,847 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $13,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Waste Management by 8.4% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,566,000 after acquiring an additional 12,960 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 19.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 77.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 640,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,662,000 after purchasing an additional 279,930 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 13.4% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 21,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 58,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.25.

NYSE WM opened at $153.89 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $156.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.84.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total transaction of $30,784.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,016,183.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,415 shares of company stock valued at $12,300,321 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

