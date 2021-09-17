BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 510,515 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,786 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $13,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the first quarter valued at $99,689,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in BP by 430.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,142,673 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $76,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550,557 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in BP by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,690,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,156,000 after acquiring an additional 40,917 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in BP by 99.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,652,137 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,561,000 after acquiring an additional 823,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in BP by 24.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 709,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after acquiring an additional 137,726 shares in the last quarter. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BP shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.74 to $28.49 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a report on Thursday. HSBC set a $23.76 price target on shares of BP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BP to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BP from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.02.

BP stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. BP p.l.c. has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $28.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.59.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.22. BP had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $36.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.98) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.3276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -76.33%.

BP Profile

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

