Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 69,367 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 300.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,367 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $14,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,559,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,834 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,022,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,879,000 after acquiring an additional 191,078 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,100,000 after buying an additional 5,185,053 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,026,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,532,000 after buying an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,013,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,815,000 after buying an additional 983,352 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $175.80 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.27.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,073 shares of company stock valued at $46,279,480. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

COF stock opened at $160.17 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $66.46 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

