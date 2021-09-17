Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 23,821 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,821 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Paychex were worth $20,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 7.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 29.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,258,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,346,000 after acquiring an additional 35,187 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 14.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,109,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,773,000 after acquiring an additional 266,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 40.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 205,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,174,000 after acquiring an additional 59,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, increased their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

Paychex stock opened at $109.37 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $75.08 and a one year high of $118.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 10,850 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total transaction of $1,219,648.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,218.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $46,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

