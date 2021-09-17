Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Trading Down 14.4% Over Last 7 Days

Smooth Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. During the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $172.60 million and approximately $133.81 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smooth Love Potion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0805 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00059115 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002755 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.52 or 0.00134176 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00013328 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.90 or 0.00756045 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Profile

SLP is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 2,145,135,756 coins. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smooth Love Potion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smooth Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

