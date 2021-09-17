NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) CEO Robert C. Rowe Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $185,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Robert C. Rowe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NorthWestern alerts:

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $186,480.00.

NWE stock opened at $61.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NorthWestern Co. has a 12-month low of $47.43 and a 12-month high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $298.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.31 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. NorthWestern’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NWE shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in NorthWestern by 581.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NorthWestern by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.