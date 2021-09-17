Insider Buying: Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Director Buys 24,500 Shares of Stock

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $228,585.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE ET opened at $9.14 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.36.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -338.89%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 82.5% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ET. Wolfe Research raised Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

