Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) COO Richard I. Goldstein Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $256,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ RADI opened at $17.35 on Friday. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $18.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.43). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $88,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 6.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 19.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RADI. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 28th.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

