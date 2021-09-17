Morgan Stanley Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a £100 Price Target

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) received a £100 ($130.65) price target from analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AZN. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,220 ($120.46) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,418.33 ($123.05).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AZN stock opened at GBX 8,156 ($106.56) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £126.35 billion and a PE ratio of 39.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8,415.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7,963.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,848 ($115.60).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.