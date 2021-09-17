Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.350-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.20 billion-$3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.23 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Albemarle from a sell rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $199.95.

Albemarle stock opened at $231.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.32. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $79.06 and a twelve month high of $253.10. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albemarle will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $221,693.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,438.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total transaction of $325,893.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,761,168.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,534 shares of company stock worth $5,298,393. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Albemarle stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 131,903 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.43% of Albemarle worth $85,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

