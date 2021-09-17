Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $731,000 Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,698 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,266,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,592,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,076 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,512,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,452,764,000 after purchasing an additional 155,814 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,702,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $704,376,000 after purchasing an additional 403,181 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,386,287 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $573,438,000 after purchasing an additional 39,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 700,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $289,863,000 after purchasing an additional 77,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, EVP Jason Vanwees acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $426.00 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $427.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $446.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $426.78. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $301.76 and a 52 week high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

TDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.00.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

