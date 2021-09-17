Empirical Finance LLC Invests $237,000 in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,173 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,394,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,212,000 after buying an additional 3,038,621 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1,424.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,059,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334,260 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 10.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,221,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,984,000 after purchasing an additional 894,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,793,000 after purchasing an additional 716,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 358.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,451,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261,604 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

CFG opened at $43.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.77. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.46 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.39.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

