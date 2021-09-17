Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Holdings Lowered by abrdn plc

abrdn plc reduced its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 470,646 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 268,959 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $39,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 8.1% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 3.3% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Micron Technology by 4.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 109,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 2.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,375,773 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $116,914,000 after purchasing an additional 34,560 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.37.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $74.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.64. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $370,759.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $621,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,376,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,632 shares of company stock worth $11,394,700. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

