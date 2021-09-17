United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) Short Interest Up 75.0% in August

United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 546,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ULTHF stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. United Lithium has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56.

United Lithium Company Profile

United Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for lithium deposits. The company holds interests in the Harry Lithium project; and the Vapor Lithium project consists of 4,200 hectares located in northern Chile. It also holds an option to acquire an interest in the Barbara Lake property comprising 56 mining claims that covers an area of approximately 2,147 hectares land in the Barbara Lake Area of the Thunder Bay Mining District, Ontario, Canada.

