United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) Short Interest Up 75.0% in August

United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 546,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of ULTHF stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. United Lithium has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56.
United Lithium Company Profile
