Short Interest in TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Increases By 239.3%

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 239.3% from the August 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUIFY opened at $2.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50. TUI has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $5.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TUI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded TUI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

