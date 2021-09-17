Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, an increase of 218.1% from the August 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of Saint Jean Carbon stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11. Saint Jean Carbon has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19.

Saint Jean Carbon Company Profile

Saint Jean Carbon, Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the Mineral Exploration and Development, and Research and Development segments. The Mineral Exploration and Development segment focuses on property interests with potential sites of economic mineralization.

