Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, an increase of 218.1% from the August 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of Saint Jean Carbon stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11. Saint Jean Carbon has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19.
Saint Jean Carbon Company Profile
