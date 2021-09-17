Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stake Boosted by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,869,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,122,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907,100 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth $141,894,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 454.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $135,193,000 after buying an additional 2,018,235 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth $110,481,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth $94,247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

WBA opened at $49.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

