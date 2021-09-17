Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Buys 4,280 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 282.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 58.3% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

In other news, Director Kris Halvorsen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $86,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $89,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,097 shares of company stock worth $1,645,313 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IRM stock opened at $44.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.47 and a 200-day moving average of $42.27. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

