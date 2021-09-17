BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $21.34 Million Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,161 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.20% of Regency Centers worth $21,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REG. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 9,649.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,561,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,078 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 28.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,720,000 after buying an additional 989,151 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter worth $35,998,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 39.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,236,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,273,000 after buying an additional 627,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 227.9% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 560,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,811,000 after buying an additional 389,853 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REG. Truist raised their price target on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Regency Centers stock opened at $69.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.19 and its 200 day moving average is $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $33.29 and a one year high of $69.60.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 21.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.68%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

