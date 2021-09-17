Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,021 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Square were worth $9,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Square by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,066,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Square by 5.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Square by 3.2% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 41,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 14.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 138,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,352,000 after purchasing an additional 17,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 163.0% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 57,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,122,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ opened at $255.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $259.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.77, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 2.43. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.31 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Square’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $266.00 to $343.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.58.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $2,732,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,063,104. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 493,992 shares of company stock valued at $124,873,619 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

