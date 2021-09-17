BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $23.46 Million Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,861 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.06% of Synopsys worth $23,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 326.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,380,299.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total value of $87,766,657.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,818,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 347,230 shares of company stock valued at $108,939,023. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SNPS opened at $335.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.55 and a twelve month high of $340.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $304.45 and a 200-day moving average of $269.41.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.75.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

