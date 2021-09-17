Financial Architects Inc Invests $339,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,694,000 after purchasing an additional 933,427 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,766,000 after purchasing an additional 736,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,997,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,903,000 after acquiring an additional 331,431 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,692,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,412,000 after acquiring an additional 392,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,672,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,119,000 after buying an additional 222,088 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $107.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.49. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.46 and a 52-week high of $111.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

